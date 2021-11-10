Giants restructure contract of kicker Graham Gano

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Roster and salary cap restructuring is a year-round effort in the NFL. With all the challenges of fielding a team and keeping them healthy, balancing the financial end becomes almost an art form.

The New York Giants recently restructured kicker Graham Gano’s deal to create a sliver of cap space to accommodate moves they will have to make during the second half of the season.

Last November, Gano was inked to a three-year, $14 million deal that included a $3,250,000 signing bonus. $9,500,000 of the deal is guaranteed.

Per Spotrac, the Giants currently have $2.372 million in available cap space.

Recommended Stories