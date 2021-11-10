Giants restructure contract of kicker Graham Gano

Roster and salary cap restructuring is a year-round effort in the NFL. With all the challenges of fielding a team and keeping them healthy, balancing the financial end becomes almost an art form.

The New York Giants recently restructured kicker Graham Gano’s deal to create a sliver of cap space to accommodate moves they will have to make during the second half of the season.

The Giants recently converted $513,889 of K Graham Gano's base salary into a signing bonus, creating $342,593 of 2021 cap space. Not uncommon to see teams move money around this time of the year to create space for in-season management (practice squad promotions, etc.). — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 10, 2021

Last November, Gano was inked to a three-year, $14 million deal that included a $3,250,000 signing bonus. $9,500,000 of the deal is guaranteed.

Per Spotrac, the Giants currently have $2.372 million in available cap space.