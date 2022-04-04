Giants restructure Adoree' Jackson's contract, creating close to $6 million in cap space

Adoree' Jackson close-up on Giants bench in full uniform

The Giants are notoriously in cap hell this offseason, but they just got out of one of the circles after restructuring Adoree Jackson's contract.

Big Blue converted $8.965 million of Jackson's contract into a signing bonus, creating $5.98 million in cap, according to Field Yates.

The Giants were recently the only team with less than $1 million in cap - this will now help them sign their draft picks and practice squad players.

Jackson signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Giants last year.