Giants’ reserves hold tough, fall just short vs. Eagles in season finale

The New York Giants (9-7-1) finished out the 2022 regular season with a 22-16 loss down in Philadelphia at the hands of the Eagles (14-3).

The game had no consequence for the Giants, who entered this week locked into the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

With the victory, Philadelphia clinched the NFC East title and the top seed in the NFC. As a result, they earned a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Final Score: Eagles 22, Giants 16

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Giants 0 0 3 13 16 Eagles 10 6 3 3 22

Keys to the game

The Eagles’ margin of victory would have been by much more if it weren’t for the effort of the Giants’ defense, who kept Philly out of the end zone most of the game. They ended up kicking five field goals.

The Giants were forced to punt on six of their first seven possessions. On the other possession, they turned the ball over on downs.

The second half was won by the Giants, 16-6, playing their second and third stringers against the Eagles’ starters.

By keeping the game close, Big Blue made the Eagles keep their starters on the field longer than planned. That is a moral victory for them heading into the playoffs.

There were no turnovers by either team in the game but the Giants were penalized eight times for 66 yards while Philly was flagged four times for 30 yards.

It was over when...

Giants head coach Brian Daboll decided to rest many of his key players and starters for the upcoming playoffs.

Keep in mind the Giants were crushed, 48-22, in Week 14 by the Eagles at home and even at full strength would have had a difficult time competing in this game. We’ll never know for sure, especially the way the Giants fought for 60 minutes.

Safety Julian Love, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams were all inactive for this game.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was active but did not play. Davis Webb got the start. They played the majority of the game with backups in every unit.

Players of the game

Defensive back Nick McCloud: The free agent pickup had a nice afternoon with 1.5 sacks, five tackles and a batted ball.

Quarterback Davis Webb: Working with backups all game, Webb shook off some early pressure to put together a solid game. He ran for a score and did something Daniel Jones hasn’t been able to do — throw a touchdown to Kenny Golladay.

Tight end Lawrence Cager: Caught eight of ten targets for 69 yards and continued to show both reliability and yards-after-catch ability.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis: One of the newest Giants had a statement game, flying around and making 10 tackles including a half-sack.

Injuries

Only one injury to report: Safety Jason Pinnock left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.

What's next?

Head coach Brian Daboll will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

Big Blue will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a wildcard game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota at a date and time to be determined later.

