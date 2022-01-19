Giants request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for head coaching job

The New York Giants’ search for their next head coach has led them into enemy territory. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants have put in a request to interview Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job.

Quinn has been a hot candidate in this hiring cycle, landing interviews with several teams – including the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He’s reportedly the favorite to become the Broncos’ next head coach, but the Giants are doing their due diligence anyway.

Quinn just completed his first season as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, helping Dallas finish seventh in points allowed. The Cowboys also led the league in takeaways with 34, including a league-high 26 interceptions in 17 games.

The Cowboys were bounced from the playoffs on Sunday after losing to the 49ers, which frees up Quinn’s schedule to focus on head-coaching opportunities.

Quinn has previous experience as a head coach, leading the Falcons from 2015-2020, reaching the Super Bowl after the 2016 season.