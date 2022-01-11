Giants request interview with Cardinals VP Quentin Harris

The Giants have added a second Cardinals personnel executive to their list of General Manager candidates.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Arizona vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris. They’ve also asked to speak to Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson since announcing Dave Gettleman’s retirement on Monday.

Harris played safety at Syracuse and played 54 games with the Cardinals after going undrafted in 2002. He spent the 2006 offseason with the Giants, but failed to make the team. He wrapped up his playing career with the Browns that year and finished with 111 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a sack in 60 overall games.

Harris joined the Cardinals as a scout in 2008 and got his current job title in 2021.

The Giants are also doubling down on requests from the 49ers — assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon — and Titans — vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort — as they look for Gettleman’s successor. Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles round out the reported outside candidates at this point.

