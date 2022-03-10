If Giants request arbitration, Brian Flores wants it to be denied

The Miami Dolphins have requested an arbitration hearing regarding the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores, which alleges systemic racism and discrimination across the NFL. The lawsuit also targets the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and several other NFL teams.

But Flores and his attorneys are not interested in arbitration. They’ve asked that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell deny Miami’s request and that any requests from the Giants and Broncos for arbitration also be denied.

“Arbitration is not transparent,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote in his letter. “Indeed, arbitration is by its very nature a secretive process that takes place behind closed doors and outside of the public eye. The lack of transparency in arbitration only serves to continue the status quo-which in this case, is one that you have conceded must be fairly evaluated and potentially overhauled. That cannot happen in arbitration. In addition to being secret and confidential, it is a well-accepted fact that arbitration presents a barrier to justice for victims of discrimination and other misconduct.”

Flores, who was hired as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers last month, was fired by the Dolphins following the 2021 regular season. He then interviewed with the Giants and Houston Texans for their head coaching jobs but was ultimately passed over for both.

The Broncos also interviewed Flores in 2019.

The Giants considered Flores one of their top two options, but after an unfortunate text exchange with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Flores opted to file a lawsuit against New York before the interview process had even concluded.

“The claims that we filed involve important issues of systemic race discrimination and the integrity of NFL football games,” Flores said in a statement provided by his lawyer.

The Giants have emphatically denied Flores’ allegations, while the NFL maintains the lawsuit is “without merit.”

“Race discrimination cannot be eradicated behind closed doors and the integrity of the game depends on transparency,” Wigdor added in his letter.

It is unclear if the Giants intend to request an arbitration hearing.

