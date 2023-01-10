Giants reportedly worked out former Cowboys and Steelers WR James Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) can not catch a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie / Charles LeClaire - USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants reportedly hosted wide receiver James Washington for a workout on Tuesday afternoon, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

New York could certainly use some more depth for the postseason and beyond at the wide receiver position.

Washington, 26, was officially released by the Cowboys last week. He signed in Dallas this offseason, but dealt with injuries all year long. He didn’t appear in a game until Dec. 11 and dropped his only target.

With the addition and emergence of T.Y. Hilton in recent weeks, there was simply no role remaining for the veteran wideout in Dallas.

Prior to that, Washington played his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 Draft. The Oklahoma State product appeared in 60 games in the black and gold, and made 114 catches for 1629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While the Giants have seen some unexpected contributors step up in recent weeks such as; Isaiah Hodgins, Richie James, and Darius Slayton, they could certainly use all the depth they can get in that receiver room.