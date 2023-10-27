Giants reportedly told Saquon Barkley they do not intend to trade him

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been clear in his desire not to be traded as the deadline looms just days away, and it certainly sounds like the Big Blue brass may be in agreement.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen approached the two-time Pro Bowler last Friday about the trade rumors and told him, “that’s not happening.”

“I don’t think it made me feel any better or any worse,” Barkley told ESPN about his conversation with Daboll and Schoen. “It wasn’t like I was too overly concerned about it, to be honest. And I never even thought about it until the question was brought up. I didn’t even realize when the trade deadline was.”

The Giants, 2-5, are prime candidates to be sellers at Tuesday’s deadline, regardless of what happens in their game Sunday against the Jets.

Of course, Barkley’s trade value may not be as high as it once was. The 26-year-old running back has been sideline for much of the season with a high right ankle sprain, missing three games.

He is also making $10.1 million guaranteed on a one-year deal while averaging 3.8 yards per carry, tied for 30th in the league

Barkley is playing behind a decimated offensive line, however, and the Giants’ offense has averaged nearly 100 more yards per game when he does play than without him – a clear indication that he makes the offense better.

Nevertheless, Barkley’s future in New York will continue to be under the microscope well after the deadline as the running back and the team will return to the negotiating table yet again after failing on a long-term extension last offseason.

“I want to create a legacy, and the way you do that is by continuing to stay with a team through your whole career,” Barkley told ESPN. “As I see the NFL and realize the business, you know, it’s less likely for that to happen for players. But if you’re able to accomplish that, it’s special.”