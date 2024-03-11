Giants signing former Packers guard Jon Runyan to three-year deal: report

It was no secret that the Giants entered the offseason looking to beef up their offensive line, and they did just that in opening hours of legal tampering, adding former Packers guard Jon Runyan.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Giants are giving Runyan a three-year deal worth $30 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

Runyan, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2020, quickly becoming a staple of their offensive line. A full-time starter by his second season, Runyan has 67 career games and 50 starts under his belt.

The son of a longtime NFL player (also Jon), Runyan has played both left and right guard in his career, giving the Giants a versatile piece in the middle of their line.