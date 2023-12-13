Giants reportedly sign outfielder Jung Hoo Lee to a 6-year, $113 million deal

South Korea's Jung Hoo Lee has reportedly signed with the San Francisco Giants. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The San Francisco Giants and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee reportedly agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

As part of the deal, the South Korean outfielder has the option to terminate his contract and become a free agent after four years. He'd take away $72 million in that case.

In 86 games in the KBO last season, Lee hit .318 with 48 RBI and six home runs. A broken ankle on July 22 cut his season short. He was named rookie of the year in 2017 and won the league MVP award in 2022 after hitting 113 RBI and 23 home runs and batting .349 in 142 contests.

Signing Lee was a massive win for a Giants organization that missed out on stars Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa the past two offseasons.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

On Dec. 4, Lee was posted by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO. Should the 25-year-old stay for the duration of his MLB contract, the Giants would owe the Heroes an almost $19 million posting fee — $18,825,000, to be exact.

If Lee opts out, however, that amount would be reduced to $12,675,000, though San Francisco would have to tack on an additional 15% of earned bonuses or escalators.

Lee is the son of 1994 KBO MVP Jong Beom Lee, who played for the Haitai Tigers in the KBO and the Chunichi Dragons in Japan's NPB. He was nicknamed "Son of the Wind," which in turn led to the younger Lee's nickname, "Grandson of the Wind."

