Giants reportedly release WR Golden Tate; would he be a good fit for Patriots?

Giants reportedly release WR Golden Tate; would he be a good fit for Pats? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Regardless of who the New England Patriots quarterback is in 2021, they're going to need some shiny new weapons.

An intriguing wide receiver hit the market Wednesday as the New York Giants reportedly released Golden Tate. By doing so, the Giants freed up $6.2 million of cap space.

Tate, 32, spent his past two seasons with the Giants after stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, he recorded 35 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns.

While he's struggled to stay on the field in recent years, Tate could bring experience and a proven track record to the Patriots receiving corps. The veteran's best days likely are far behind him, however, as his lone Pro Bowl season came in 2014.

If the Patriots do show interest in Tate, it wouldn't be the first time. They also were connected in 2019, when Tate said he'd "love" to end up in New England.

Joining Tate as potential free-agent options are tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Jared Cook, who both recently were released.