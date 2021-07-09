Giants reportedly will not have fans at training camp

Jones, Shepard, Engram, and others at 2020 training camp

According to Paul Schwartz of the Post, the Giants will not be having fans at this year's training camp.

The Post does report, however, that the Giants will have a practice inside of MetLife Stadium that will be open to fans.

The Giants and Jets made a joint announcement earlier this year that they will be at full capacity for all games, coinciding with the state of New Jersey lifting many COVID-19 restrictions.

The team will start camp on July 27 and have joint practices scheduled with both the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots ahead of their preseason matchups.