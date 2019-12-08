Giants reportedly agree to contract extension with Riley Dixon

There’s plenty the Giants need to change if they are going to improve on their results over the last three seasons, but they think they’ve found the right punter.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the team has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Riley Dixon. Dixon was acquired for a conditional seventh-round pick in a trade with the Broncos ahead of the 2018 season. He was set for free agency after this year.

No financial terms have been reported.

Dixon is sixth in the league with an average punt of 47 yards and he’s landed 20 of his 46 punts inside the opposing team’s 20-yard-line. He’s averaged 45.8 yards per kick over four NFL seasons.