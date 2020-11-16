Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 10 win

The New York Giants were able to get a win in a heated divisional matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants came out on top in a race for the most wins in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles. With the 27-17 victory, Big Blue stands at 3-7 but 3-2 in the NFC East, which is the most wins within the division.

The win in Week 10 keeps the Giants’ playoff hopes alive for the time being. They are currently just 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East as they trail the Eagles going into the Week 11 bye.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what we saw during the game and how we graded the Giants in this victory.

Offense: B+

The Giants' offense played arguably its most complete game of the season on Sunday. They came out of the gates rolling, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives. On these drives, they converted their first two third-down attempts and one fourth-down attempt. They were moving the ball well and nothing could really stop their momentum as they could both pass and run at will. While both the touchdowns on these drives came from running (Daniel Jones then Wayne Gallman), the passing game was serviceable and did what they needed to do to advance the ball. Unfortunately for Big Blue, they could not keep this momentum from the first drive lasting all game. On the next three drives, they lagged offensively and could not put up any points. This has usually been a trend for the Giants all season as they have played well for a couple of quarters but not the entire game. However, in Week 10 they stopped that trend, and the offense bounced back in the second half. Led by great play from Jones and Gallman, the Giants offense was able to put up 13 points in the second half for a season-high 27 total offensive points. Jones was a significant factor in the offense second-half revival as he threw for 132 yards. 105 of those yards came on three monumental throws to his top three wideouts. The first two went to Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate combing for 65 yards and setting up Wayne Gallman’s second touchdown run of the game top put the Giants up by 10. Gallman, an overlooked player, had a career day rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns. The final of Jones’ immaculate deep balls on the day was a 40-yard pass down the sideline to Darius Slayton to set up the game-icing field goal. And this was their second straight game without a turnover and the third such game of Jones’ career.

Defense: A-

The Giants’ defense epitomized the phrase “bend don’t break” against the Eagles. This motto was on full display in the first half as the Eagles were able to advance the ball down the field on New York but when crunch time came, the Giants locked in. The defense only allowed a total of three points in the first half, the second straight week doing so. However, similar to last week’s game in Washington, the Giants’ defense allowed points on the opening two possessions of the second half. On those possessions, the Eagles were able to run the ball all over the Giants’ defense. In that span, the Eagles ran for over 100 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. It was a showing of the biggest problem for the Giants in Week 10, an inability to stop the run. In the entire game as a whole, the Eagles ran for 165 yards and averaged 6.8 yards a tote. This was entirely out of character for this squad as both of these totals for the most New York had allowed all season. This poses a minor concern for this group going forward as they still have to play some of the better rushing teams in the NFL (Ravens, Browns, and Cardinals). Nevertheless, the other aspects of this defense looked phenomenal and at their best in Week 10. The pass coverage was great as the team held Carson Wentz to only 208 yards and no touchdowns. Wentz also only posted a 57% completion percentage as the Giants’ defense was getting to the ball all day, recording six passes defended. The defense also made it difficult for Wentz to go through his reads as they were able to get pressure on him, hitting him 13 times and sacking him three. The majority of those pressures came from Leonard Williams who recorded five QB hits by himself. These were great numbers to see from the pass defense but the most important stat on the day defensively was the third-down conversions. The Eagles were 0-for on third downs for the first time since 2004. They went 0-9 on the day as the Giants snuffed out any attempt the Eagles made to continue drives.

Special Teams: A

The special teams unit once again did not disappoint. The only thing that kept this unit from receiving an A+ grade was Dion Lewis’ lackluster returns that only averaged 17.5 yards per attempt and never cleared the 25-yard line. Other than this all the other aspects of the special teams were near perfect. The kickoff return crew also only allowed Boston Scott to only average 17.5 yards per return. In terms of field goal and extra point kicking, Graham Gano was once again perfect as he made all three of his extra points and made both of his field goals. The final of his kicks, a 44-yard field goal, secured the win for New York. This outing combined with his performances all season helped Gano earn a contract extension after the game. Finally, both the punt return and punt coverage were great for Big Blue. Jabrill Peppers returned four punts for 47 yards with a long of 20 yards to help put the Giants in better field position several times. And Riley Dixon averaged 53.3 yards per punt and nailed all four of his punts inside the Philadelphia 20-yard line.

Coaching: A-

Joe Judge and his staff were able to get their third win and their second straight win. They coached a very complete game as they never surrendered the lead. Judge had his team ready to beat the Eagles for the first time in four years. While it was not perfect, the Giants executed at the most important moments and were able to come out with the win. Judge’s coordinators both put together solid game plans. Patrick Graham had his defense more than ready to combat a healthier Eagles offense that returned both Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor. The defense only allowed 17 points and other than two drives where they could not stop the run at all, allowing 110 yards in that period, the defense was elite. They were able to get after the quarterback, drop back in successful zones, and hold up on third and fourth down. There’s not much more you can ask from a defense. As for the offense, while Jason Garrett’s play calls were conservative throughout the game, it was enough to get the win and score 27 points. The most notable part of Garrett’s play-calling was his rushing strategies. The Giants were able to pick up 151 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as they did a lot of zone reads and misdirection runs. Garrett also did draw up a few deep shots when needed and, as previously mentioned, they worked out. This crew will have the Week 11 bye to rest up and gameplan for their most important game, an away game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in the last four years.