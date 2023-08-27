Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 3 preseason loss

The New York Giants closed out their 2023 preseason schedule with a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Here’s how we graded the Giants on the game by unit.

Offense: B

Only one sure starter took the field against the Jets’ first-team defense and that was right guard Mark Glowinski. So, that aside, it’s difficult to grade this unit based on that.

The Giants did do some positive things. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito played well again and wide receiver Davis Sills V also had a strong game. Veteran running back James Robinson beat up on the Jets’ underbelly in the second half.

The Giants racked up 321 total yards and 22 first downs, so they did some things right.

Defense: B

The defense started all backups and allowed a touchdown to the Jets’ first team in the opening quarter. It took perfect pass from Aaron Rodgers to Garrett Wilson to get that done, however.

The Giants’ run defense looked solid again as the Jets could only muster 41 yards rushing in the game and only three of their 19 first downs were gained on the ground.

The downside to the defense’s performance was the lack of quarterback pressure. The Giants had just one sack and two QB hits in the game.

Special Teams: A-

Kicker Graham Gano is a beast. He hit all three of his field goals — from 40, 56 and 57 yards out — and converted his only PAT attempt. Gano also banged out five kickoffs for touchbacks not allowing a return.

Jamie Gillan averaged 49.2 yards per attempt on five punts. The return game was disappointing again, especially the punt return, which yielded just six yards on two returns.

Coaching: A

Head coach Brian Daboll gets an A for not exposing any critical starters to injury in this game. He sat just about every key player and played just the players he wanted to see or the ones he felt needed work.

The game plan on both sides of the ball naturally was commensurate with the personnel on the field. It was basically a glorified scrimmage and they got through it with most of their objectives achieved.

