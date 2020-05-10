Giants renegotiate Cooper Rush’s deal

The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from their division rivals earlier this week.

It makes sense given Rush’s familiarity with new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett’s offense. Rush can help teach it to starter Daniel Jones.

Of course, the Giants don’t expect Rush to play.

Thus, they renegotiated Rush’s deal, which was due to pay him a non-guaranteed $2.133 million in 2020.

Field Yates of ESPN reports the Giants lowered Rush’s base salary to $1.25 million, but the deal now includes some guaranteed money.

Rush is set to become a free agent in 2021.

Rush was Dak Prescott‘s backup quarterback in Dallas the past three seasons with Garrett as the head coach. He threw only three passes.

The Gians also have Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Case Cookus on their roster.

