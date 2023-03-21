Giants’ remaining needs after wave one of free agency

The New York Giants have had a strong offseason thus far, solidifying the quarterback and running back position and upgrading at inside linebacker, tight end, defensive line, and wide receiver.

But general manager Joe Schoen still has work to do.

Here are the top remaining needs for the Giants with the 2023 NFL draft just a little over a month away.

Center

With last year’s starter, Jon Feliciano, headed to San Francisco and Nick Gates now in Washington, the closest thing the Giants have to a center is guard Ben Bredeson.

That’s not ideal. Look for the Giants to draft a center and perhaps add another cheap veteran over the next few months.

Outside cornerback

The depth chart has Adoree’ Jackson starting on one side of the field and the oft-injured, unproven Aaron Robinson on the other.

Some predict that Cor’Dale Flott could be the other starter, but the group, in general, doesn’t elicit much confidence: Rodarius Williams, Darnay Holmes Zyon Gilbert, and Nick McCloud.

Expect Schoen to get a top prospect or a proven veteran to pair with Jackson this spring.

Safety

The decision to let Julian Love walk in free agency was not a popular one but the Giants appear okay with it.

They currently have Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock, Terrell Burgess, and Dane Belton in the fold but should Schoen get a shot to draft a stud, he likely will.

No. 1 wide receiver

Schoen said that he would love to have a No. 1 wideout on his roster but only if it ‘made sense.’ He has chosen to go with quantity over quality in free agency but may pull the trigger on a big-play prospect in the draft.

As for signing Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants do not appear to be applying the full-court press. Could that change? Certainly, but as of right now, a reunion seems unlikely.

General depth

The signing of Bobby Okereke and the return of Jarrad Davis gives the Giants some stability at inside linebacker but Schoen may not be done bolstering that position.

Offensive tackle is thin after Andrew Thomas. That is until Evan Neal takes the next step. This is a position to watch.

Edge rusher seems to be a strength with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari but as they say, you can never have enough pass rushers.

The returner spots are still wide open. Richie James Jr. handled most of the work last year and he is still unsigned.

