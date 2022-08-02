Giants remain one of NFL’s most valuable teams

The New York Giants, like most sports franchises, have been seeing their overall market value skyrocket in recent years.

According to Sportico, the Giants are currently worth $5.73 billion, a 24 percent increase over last year.

The Giants possess the fourth-highest valuation among NFL teams behind the Dallas Cowboys ($7.64 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 billion) and the New England Patriots ($5.88 billion).

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals are the least valuable team at $2.84 billion.

The Giants’ 24 percent increase in value was the fourth-highest jump over the past year behind the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders, who rose by 26 percent, and the Chicago Bears, who realized a 25 percent bump.

Sportico defines their valuation as, “the sum of the fair-market value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.”

Each valuation is, “derived from metrics by which football-team transactions occur, including aggregating local and national revenues and factoring in a team-specific multiplier. This represents the fair market value of the team itself, excluding related businesses held by its owners. It includes the value of each franchise’s 3.13% interest in the league’s properties, including NFL Network, NFL RedZone and its digital platforms, which are acquired/dispossessed in tandem with the sale of a team.”

The Giants own half of their venue, MetLife Stadium, through a joint venture with the New York Jets.

