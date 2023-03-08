Giants remain hopeful to sign Saquon Barkley long-term

The New York Giants managed to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term contract with just minutes to spare on Tuesday evening. And with that deal completed, they were able to quickly pivot and place the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley.

That’s not a desired outcome for Barkley, whose agents had a “positive” meeting with the Giants on Monday, but it’s also not the end of this story.

Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports reports that the Giants and Barkley will continue negotiating a long-term deal with the hopes that an agreement comes sooner rather than later.

It's possible the franchise tag will only be a place-holder for RB Saquon Barkley. A source said the Giants are hopeful of signing him to a long-term deal sooner than later. The sides have some work to do. They weren't close in numbers while the Giants worked on Jones' deal. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) March 7, 2023

Despite Monday’s positive meeting, the two sides remain far apart on a deal, as Vacchiano alludes. Barkley has been seeking a top-of-the-market deal worth around $16 million, similar to Christian McCaffrey, while the Giants have settled in the $12 million range. Needless to say, there’s still a lot of ground to make up.

Like Jones, Barkley has expressed a desire to remain with the Giants for life but in order for that to happen, he may have to come down some on his demands.

The Giants and general manager Joe Schoen would prefer to get a deal done prior to the start of free agency on March 15 in order to clear some additional salary cap space.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire