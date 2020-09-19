Giants remain 5.5-point road underdogs vs. Bears

The New York Giants remain a 5.5-point underdog against the Chicago Bears this Sunday, per BetMGM odds. The over/under is still at 41.5 points as well. The money line has held steady at Giants +210, Bears -225.

Last week, the Bears defeated the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, 27-23, in their season opener. Chicago rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter for the win. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky led the Bears comeback win passing 8-for-10 for 89 yards and three touchdowns with a 143.3 rating in the 4th quarter.

The Giants lost their home opener on Monday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-16, gaining only 29 yards on the ground and committing several damning turnovers to once again doom themselves.

The Giants last played the Bears last season on November 24 at Soldier Field with the Bears winning, 19-14. The Giants were six-point underdogs going in and the O/U was 41.

Chicago wide receivers Allen Robinson (six receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown) and Anthony Miller (six receptions, 77 yards) had their way in the Giants’ secondary. For the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones threw for just 150 yards, but hit Kaden Smith and Golden Tate for touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

