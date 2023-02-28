The Kenny Golladay era in East Rutherford will officially come to an end on the first day of the new league year — March 15.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New York Giants will save $6.7 million against the salary cap by waiting until that date.

Giants are releasing WR Kenny Golladay on the first day of the league year, March 15, per source. By waiting until March 15, they will save $6.7 million against their salary cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2023

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract prior to the 2021 season. He was expected to come in and serve as the WR1 for quarterback Daniel Jones, but those plans never came to fruition.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire