Giants releasing Corey Clement

As the Giants assemble their initial 53-man roster, one veteran running back won’t be a part of it.

Per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are releasing Corey Clement.

Clement signed with New York in May, having spent his first four seasons with Philadelphia. Clement appeared in 15 games last season. While he mainly plays special teams, he did take 21 carries for 74 yards with a touchdown and also caught five passes for 25 yards. Overall, Clement has 655 yards rushing and 340 yards receiving in 46 games.

Clement led the Giants with 86 yards rushing in this year’s three preseason games.

Clement’s release is potentially good news for Saquon Barkley’s potential availably for Week One. Barkley has ramped up his practice participation throughout training camp after tearing his ACL in Week Two of last year.

