Giants released Corey Coleman because they wanted more speed at WR

Once upon a time, wide receiver Corey Coleman clocked a blazing, but unofficial 4.12 40-yard dash. At the SPARQ Combine in Oregon, he checked in at 4.32. During Baylor’s Pro Day in 2016, he logged a 4.37.

Any way you slice it, Coleman is an extremely fast human being. However, age and injury may have caused him to lose a step — at least if you listen to New York Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Coleman was a surprise release on Monday and when asked what went into that decision, Judge said the team simply wanted more speed at the wide receiver position.

“We’re pleased with the wide receiver depth we have. I think we’re going into it right now with some speed at the position. That’s something we’re definitely looking to add right there,” Judge said. “I think we have good position flexibility with all of our skill players on offense. We feel good with where we’re at right now.

“Look, it’s the National Football League. We’re always looking to improve through our own roster development, develop through our practice squad, and throughout the year as different moves happen on different rosters, that can obviously impact our own roster as well.”

Replacing Coleman is Damion Ratley, who was claimed off of waivers on Monday.

The former Cleveland Browns sixth-round pick has appeared in 26 career games (six starts), hauling in 25 receptions for 344 yards and one touchdown. But for comparison sake, the fastest 40 time Ratley has logged was 4.45 in 2018.

Yes, that’s fast, but is it really that much faster than Coleman at this stage? The Giants certainly think so.

“The guys that we’ve added to the roster, each one answers specific needs at that position group, really as far as establishing more depth and giving us some versatility within the position,” Judge added. “We were able to add some speed at the skill positions, safety and receiver, obviously.”

Although Judge left the door open for many of their cuts to potentially return in the future, it’s been reported that the Giants have no desire to re-sign Coleman.

