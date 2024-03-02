Giants to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski: report

The Giants are planning to release veteran guard Mark Glowinski, saving roughly $5.7 million on the cap, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Jordan Raanan.

Glowinski, who'll turn 32 in May, signed a three-year, $18.3 million deal with New York in March 2022. He started 16 games for Big Blue during the 2022 season, but had an up-and-down 2023, starting just six of the 13 games he played after losing his starting job in Week 2.

Despite having less playing time in the 2023 season, Glowinski was the Giants highest-rated guard this past season, per PFF, ranking 25th overall with a 64.8 grade, Fowler noted.

New York has about $32.6 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, and will need to retool their offensive line for the 2024 season, among other positional needs.

The team could look to upgrade the O-line through the NFL Draft, as some experts have projected GM Joe Schoen to select Notre Dame OT Joe Alt with the No. 6 pick.

