Giants release veteran G Kevin Zeitler to create more cap room

Kevin Zeitler at Giants practice

The Giants have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, creating more cap room for the team to work with this offseason.

Zeitler was a name on the list of potential cap casualties because he would've cost New York $14.5 million against the cap in 2021. Instead, the team now saves $12 million.

With the cap number set by the league at $182.5 million this season, the Giants were over that number by about $7 million. This cut puts them back under.

...more to come...