Giants release veteran G Kevin Zeitler to create more cap room
The Giants have released veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, creating more cap room for the team to work with this offseason.
Zeitler was a name on the list of potential cap casualties because he would've cost New York $14.5 million against the cap in 2021. Instead, the team now saves $12 million.
With the cap number set by the league at $182.5 million this season, the Giants were over that number by about $7 million. This cut puts them back under.
