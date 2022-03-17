Giants release veteran DB Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan helmet off after loss blue uniforms

The Giants parted ways with defensive back Logan Ryan on Thursday.

The New Jersey-native, who was a team captain in 2021, signed a three-year extension worth $31 million following his first season with Big Blue after joining the team originally on a one-year deal worth $5 million.

Ryan is fully guaranteed $5.5 million in 2022 with a $12.225 million cap hit and, according to SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano, another $3 million was going to become guaranteed if Ryan was on the roster on the third day of the league year, which just so happens to be on Friday.



Had the move been designated a “post-June 1” cut, it would have cleared $3.75 million off of the cap, but it wasn’t, so the cap savings is only $775,000, according to multiple reports.

So, it appears the release had more to do with the player than it did with the money.

In two seasons with the Giants, the Rutgers-product amassed 211 combined tackles, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception in 31 games played.

Meanwhile, the Giants also re-signed OT Korey Cunningham who played 113 snaps for them in 12 games last season.