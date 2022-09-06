Giants release unofficial regular season depth chart: 9 takeaways

The New York Giants will take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in Nashville and several things remain unsettled.

Among them are the team’s starters at left guard and inside linebacker. With Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and Blake Martinez having been released earlier this week, the Giants still have some decisions to make.

They won’t come immediately, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Tuesday. They’ll have an open competition in practice this week that may lead to some unexpected changes.

Despite that, the team released their unofficial regular season depth chart on Tuesday and there were several notable things to take away.

Here are nine:

Wan'Dale a starter

Despite very limited preseason use and production, rookie Wan’Dale Robinson is listed as one of the team’s three starters at wide receiver.

A true gadget player, expect Robinson to move all over the field and be used in a number of different ways.

Toney over Shepard

Although both were injured this summer and missed significant time, second-year wideout Kadarius Toney is listed as the starter over veteran Sterling Shepard.

The Giants expect Toney to play on Sunday and he may receive more time than Shepard, who is widely viewed as the team’s best route runner.

Bredeson at LG

Head coach Brian Daboll has praised veteran Ben Bredeson as tough, smart and dependable. And while Bredeson has not yet been named the starting left guard officially, he appears to have the inside track.

Rookie Joshua Ezeudu is listed as the backup at left guard and left tackle. Bredeson is also listed as the backup at center and right guard.

Breida as No. 2

Saquon Barkley will start at running back this season. Is anyone shocked? No? Let’s move on.

Despite missing quite a bit of time this summer, Matt Breida is listed as the Giants’ No. 2 at running back. And No. 3 happens to be Gary Brightwell, who many (present company included) thought might be released.

So thin at TE

Rookie Daniel Bellinger is listed as the team’s starting tight end. That’s not the surprise.

The surprise is that Tanner Hudson is listed as the backup with no one else even named on the depth chart. Chris Myarick is listed as fullback on the team’s website and is plugged in at RB5 on the depth chart.

Calitro to start?

With Blake Martinez gone and linebacker depth in short supply, Austin Calitro is listed as the team’s starter at WILL. He is backed up by rookie Micah McFadden and Cam Brown.

Two true linebackers in the 3-4

The Giants are expected to run a 3-4 base defense but on the depth chart, they list only two pure linebackers. They are Tae Crowder (MLB) and the aforementioned Austin Calitro (WILL).

Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is simply listed as a “RUSH.”

Utility backup CB

The Giants list Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson as their starting cornerbacks. Darnay Holmes is listed as the starting nickel back.

Backing all three up? Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott.

Return men?

Richie James Jr. is listed as the team’s primary punt returner, which come as little surprise. But their primary kickoff returner might.

It’s not James, Kadarius Toney, Darnay Holmes (listed as a backup) or anyone else. Rather, it’s Gary Brightwell. He is pegged as the team’s kickoff specialist.

