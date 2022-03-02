Giants release TE Kyle Rudolph

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Combine that salary cap cuts would begin soon. And as it turns out, he wasn’t kidding.

Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph revealed on Wednesday that his time with the Giants is over, thanking the organization and its owners on Twitter.

Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

The release of Rudolph was widely expected given Schoen’s desire to clear upwards of $40 million in salary cap space this offseason.

