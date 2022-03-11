Giants waive TE Kaden Smith, saving another $2.5 million in salary cap space

Kaden Smith close up

Giants GM Joe Schoen’s quest to shed $40 million worth of player salaries continued on Friday afternoon, this time with the departure of tight end Kaden Smith.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed that the Giants are indeed waiving the three-year pro with a failed physical designation, a move that will save the team $2.5 million in salary cap space.

Smith, a Stanford product, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft but was claimed by the Giants off waivers in September of that year. In 33 games with Big Blue, Smith caught 52 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns.



Schoen and the Giants have been very active in shedding salary this week, already removing Kyle Rudolph, Devontae Booker, Riley Dixon and now Smith from the roster.

The club also restructured Sterling Shepard’s contract on Thursday, reducing his 2022 cap number and making him a free agent after the season.