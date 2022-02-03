Giants release statement regarding Brian Flores' lawsuit, calling allegations 'disturbing and simply false'

Brian Flores looking up Dolphins hat

After allegations made by Brian Flores earlier this week of widespread racial discrimination in the NFL and the Giants’ hiring practices, the team has released a statement.

“The allegation that the Giants' decision had been made prior to Friday evening, January 28, is false. And to base that allegation on a text exchange with Bill Belichick in which he ultimately states that he "thinks" Brian Daboll would get the job is irresponsible. The text exchange occurred the day before Coach Daboll's in-person interview even took place. Giants' ownership would never hire a head coach based only on a 20-minute zoom interview, which is all that Mr. Daboll had at that point.

“In addition, Mr. Belichick does not speak for and has no affiliation with the Giants. Mr. Belichick's text exchange provides no insight into what actually transpired during our head coaching search.”



Flores, a candidate to fill the once-vacant head coaching position for the Giants last week, filed a class action lawsuit against the Giants and the entire NFL on Monday, citing text messages with Belichick, where Belichick congratulated Flores, a long-time assistant under Belichick in New England, on getting the job three days before his in-person interview.

The following day, the texts went on with Belichick saying “I f----d this up”, that he “misread the text,” adding “I think they are naming Daboll.”

Flores' lawsuit also cited allegations involving the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos.

On Wednesday, Flores appeared on ESPN’s Get Up where he opened up about how he felt after receiving those texts that were meant for Brian Daboll, another former coach under Belichick.

“Disbelief, humiliation. That was a tough pill to swallow,” Flores said. “I have a great amount of respect for Bill and Brian Daboll. Brian's a great coach. I think he's gonna do a great job as a head coach in this league. I was upset that I wasn't getting a true opportunity to show what I can do, to show what I can bring to a team, which I feel is a lot. That's what I've shown in my time as a head coach.”

Story continues

Flores added: “I think those text messages confirmed a lot of what a lot of us Black minority coaches already feel -- that we're going into these and they're shams. It confirmed that. There's a belief -- look, that was just a mistake by Belichick. We've all sent the wrong text message to somebody. But in this instance it came to me and it was almost -- it was confirmation that those backroom dealings are happening.”

The Giants’ statement goes on to say:

“Our hiring process and, most certainly, our consideration of Mr. Flores was serious and genuine. We are disappointed to learn that Mr. Flores was under the mistaken impression the job had already been awarded.”

You can read the full statement here.