Giants release second unofficial preseason depth chart: 5 takeaways

The New York Giants have released their second unofficial depth chart, this time in advance of their Week 2 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The depth chart was released prior to several of the team’s Tuesday transactions and includes no changes from a week ago. Everything remains exactly the same.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a few notable takeaways, however. Here are five.

Contradicting Wink

When the Giants released their first unofficial depth chart a week ago, it was surprising to see Darrian Beavers listed as the starter over Micah McFadden. And with no changes this week, that remains the case despite what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told reporters on Tuesday.

“I thought Micah played really well in the game and did a lot of good things,” Martindale said. “This is truly Beavers’ rookie year because of the ACL and he’s missed so many practices. Micah has got a year under his belt. It’s a good competition but Micah is definitely leading right now. But we’ll see where that goes and where this takes us.”

KOR

With running back Gary Brightwell sitting out due to injury last week, rookie running back Eric Gray assumed kick and punt return duties.

By all accounts, that’s going to continue whether Brightwell makes it back in Week 2 of the preseason or not.

“You have got to ramp him up quick and the unfortunate part is, there is not a ton of opportunity to go around,” special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said of Gray on Tuesday. “It’s tough. We are going to ramp him up quickly, but again what we do out here is important. What we did in Detroit was important as far as the practices are concerned. Those things have to take care of themselves.”

Despite the Giants’ determination to get Gray as much return experience as possible, Brightwell is still listed as the primary kickoff return man ahead of Gray.

Cunningham doesn't budge

Despite his poor performance in Week 1 of the preseason, offensive lineman Korey Cunningham has not been demoted — at least not according to the unofficial depth chart.

Cunningham remains listed as the primary reserve behind Andrew Thomas and ahead of Tyre Phillips, who seems like the better choice.

Wyatt Davis, who played out of position at tackle, also remains listed as the third reserve at left guard behind starter Ben Bredeson and others.

Nickel CB

Recent trends would suggest that Adoree’ Jackson may move into the nickel role with rookies Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins starting at outside cornerback — something Martindale says he would be comfortable with.

But nothing has changed on the unofficial depth chart. Jackson remains listed as the starter at LCB with Banks at RCB, Darnay Holmes at nickel, and Hawkins as a reserve behind Uncle Adoree’.

Ximines over Fox

Oshane Ximines struggled against the Lions and was routinely eaten up against the run. Tomon Fox, on the other hand, made his presence felt as a pass rusher and continued to ascend.

Ximines does have more experience than Fox but the gap between the two isn’t all that significant.

Fox may be listed behind Ximines on the unofficial depth chart right now, but let’s see if he ends up seeing more meaningful snaps in Week 2 of the preseason.

