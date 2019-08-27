Giants release second baseman Scooter Gennett in flurry of roster moves

SAN FRANCISCO - A flurry of roster moves Tuesday made two dreams come true and led to a somewhat surprising cut.

Infielder Mauricio Dubon and right-hander Tyler Rogers were called up to the big leagues for the first time, and outfielder Joey Rickard is returning for his second stint with the Giants. To clear space, the Giants put Trevor Gott on the injured list with an elbow strain, sent Abiatal Avelino back to Triple-A, and waived Scooter Gennett.

The Gennett move was the surprising one.

The Giants picked him up at the deadline and soon released incumbent Joe Panik, but Gennett hit just .234 with two homers. He lost time to Donovan Solano, and the red-hot veteran now figures to split second base duties with Dubon, a well regarded prospect who plays second and short and had 20 homers in the minors this season.

The most exciting move for many longtime members of the organization was the decision to finally take a look at Rogers, a funky submarine-style reliever who has had a good and surprisingly long career in Sacramento.

Rogers, 28, had been in Sacramento since 2016. He had a 4.21 ERA this year but it was 2.13 last year and 2.37 the year before. His twin brother, Taylor, is a lefty who has 20 saves for the Minnesota Twins.





