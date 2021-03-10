Giants release OL Kevin Zeitler

In a surprising move that may have long-term ramifications, the New York Giants announced the release of veteran offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler on Wednesday.

One day after Dave Gettleman discussed the youth on the Giants’ offensive line, the team parted ways with the oldest member of that position group in 2020. Kevin Zeitler, who turned 31 on Monday, was released today, one week before the start of the new NFL business year and free agency.

Zeitler was the team’s highest-graded (155+ snaps) and most consistent lineman in 2020, and his release will create a gaping hole along an already thin offensive line.

However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman alluded to going younger in 2021 during a Tuesday press conference in which he was grilled for having an “older” offensive line.

“Our offensive line is, they’re young and they’re talented. Things take time. I said it earlier, things take time. We believe in these guys, they all came along, we finished the season fairly strong,” Gettleman told reporters.

Pressed further, Gettleman insisted that he was not implying Zeitler or offensive tackle Nate Solder (32) would be released.

“I’m not implying that at all,” Gettleman snapped.

Welp…

Zeitler’s release will create $12 million in salary cap relief for the Giants, but will also leave a dead cap hit of $2.5 million. Further, it leaves a serious question mark at right guard.

Both Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge cautioned against a “fantasy football” strategy, but now may need to use one in replacing Zeitler. Unless they return Will Hernandez as a starting guard, New York will have to begin anew this coming season.

With so much tied to the success of quarterback Daniel Jones in Year 3, weakening his protection is a questionable move at best.

