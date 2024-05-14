Giants release LB Jeremiah Martin

The New York Giants have released linebacker Jeremiah Martin in effort to make room for defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, who was signed after a successful tryout during rookie minicamp.

Martin, who went undrafted out of Washington in 2023, originally signed with the Cleveland Browns but was waived as a part of final cuts. He was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on January 1, 2024 and later to a reserve/futures deal following the conclusion of the regular season.

The 24-year-old Martin was not elevated for the team’s Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and has not appeared in a regular season NFL game.

Meanwhile, running back Deon Jackson, who was waived with an injury designation last week, has reverted to injured reserve (IR).

Following the transactions, the Giants have 87 players signed to their 90-man roster with four members of their 2024 NFL draft still unsigned (Tyler Nubin, Andru Phillips, Theo Johnson, and Darius Muasau). They also have a roster exemption for kicker Jude McAtamney, allowing them to carry a total of 91 players.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire