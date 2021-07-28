Giants will release Kelvin Benjamin

The comeback for wide receiver/tight end Kelvin Benjamin is over. At least in East Rutherford as a member of the New York Giants.

The Giants are expected to release the 30-year-old Benjamin on Wednesday afternoon after a strange scene unfolded during the team’s first training camp practice.

As players were warming up on the field, general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge talked with Benjamin on the side for roughly 10 minutes. When their conversation ended, Benjamin walked off the field with helmet in hand, Gettleman following along behind him.

Odd scene: Kelvin Benjamin walking off the field at the start of practice with Dave Gettleman following him. Benjamin had a conversation with Gettleman and Joe Judge a few minutes earlier pic.twitter.com/ox3doCwxqt — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 28, 2021

It’s unclear what occurred during the exchange between Benjamin, Judge and Gettleman or why the team suddenly decided to release him post-physical, and the Giants offered no additional details following practice.

Benjamin, who was signed by the Giants in May, was a first-round selection of the Carolina Panthers in the 2014 NFL draft. Perhaps not so coincidentally, the general manager who selected him was Dave Gettleman.

In his first season, Benjamin hauled in 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns. Many believed he had the potential to become one of the better receivers in football, but injuries quickly derailed his career.

In 2015, Benjamin suffered a torn ACL and was forced to sit out the entire year. He played in all 16 games the following season but was never again able to appear in a full slate.

After Benjamin’s time with the Panthers, he had a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills (2017-2018) and a one-year stay with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018).

In 61 career games (52 starts), Benjamin has caught 209 passes for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

