The Giants will release former Lions WR Kenny Golladay

One of the very first decisions Lions GM Brad Holmes had to make when he took over in Detroit following the 2020 season was what to do with wideout Kenny Golladay.

Holmes made the right decision.

Instead of keeping the big wideout, the Lions let Golladay leave in free agency. Golladay signed with the New York Giants for four years and $72 million. That deal quickly proved to be one of the worst in free agent history.

After two seasons that produced a total of 43 receptions for 602 yards and one TD–on his final catch in 2022–the Giants have decided to end the failed Kenny Golladay experiment. The team will release Golladay on March 15, the first day of the new NFL league year.

Golladay will become a free agent once released. He will still cost the Giants a $4.5 million roster bonus.

It’s a successful bullet dodging by Holmes right off the bat. The Lions used the compensatory draft pick earned for letting Golladay go on safety Kerby Joseph in 2022.

No word on if the Lions will have any interest in bringing back Golladay, who played for the Lions from 2017-2020.

