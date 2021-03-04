Linebacker David Mayo will join wide receiver Golden Tate in saying farewell to the Giants.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are releasing Mayo as they move to create cap space ahead of the start of the new league year. Dropping Mayo will clear $2.3 million in cap space and releasing both veterans accounts for $8.4 million in cap room for the team.

Mayo signed a three-year deal with the Giants before the 2019 season. He started 13 games in his first season with the team, but moved into a reserve role last year and missed time with a torn meniscus.

Mayo had 111 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble during his time with the Giants.

Giants release David Mayo originally appeared on Pro Football Talk