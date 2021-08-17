Giants release Alfred Morris and Chris Milton

The New York Giants reached the NFL’s 85-man roster limit on Tuesday following their latest series of transactions.

Running back Alfred Morris, who was re-signed back on August 2, and defensive back Chris Milton have had their contracts terminated.

Morris, 32, was a sixth-round pick of the Washington Football Team in the 2012 NFL draft. He remained with the team for four seasons before spending two years with the Dallas Cowboys, one year with the San Francisco 49ers and splitting time between the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

In September of 2020, the Giants signed Morris to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster in November.

In 2020 with the Giants, Morris appeared in nine games, rushing for 238 yards and one touchdown while adding 19 yards and one touchdown on three receptions.

Milton, 28, originally signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia in 2016. After three years with the Colts, he was claimed off of waivers by the Tennessee Titans in 2019. In March of this year, he signed with the Giants.

Over his five-year NFL career, Milton has appeared in 55 games (one start), recording 36 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defensed.

Finally, the Giants placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury. He will miss the season.

The 24-year-old Williams signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie out of Albany last April before landing with the Giants four months later.