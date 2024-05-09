Will the Giants regret passing on a QB? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson and NFL writer Frank Schwab discuss the potential ramifications of the Giants' choice to forgo selecting a quarterback in the 2024 draft. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

The New York Giants.

I, I mean, this is almost kind of obvious like Daniel Jones is just lame duck walking, dead man, walking, whatever, you know, euphemism you wanna use.

I just don't know when you're trying to move up to draft Drake May, would you bring in Drew Locke?

And it's kind of like, is this guy gonna be our starter when you're coming off an AC L injury?

It's already like they've, they've checked out, they just don't want this guy anymore.

They just didn't like any of the quarterbacks that fell to six.

He's got a shot.

I mean, Malik Neighbors is gonna help him.

He's, he's the number one receiver he's never really had.

But I, I mean, when, when you already have 1 ft out the door with Daniel Jones, uh, I, I don't know how he really reels this thing back in.

I, I it'd be a great story if he did but I, I don't know that the G I think the Giants are just out but they just can't find his replacement yet.

Day B is somebody that the shine has come off a little bit on the last year and then also, you know, we started this whole show with a pretty heated debate about Bo Nicks, but also JJ mccarthy is out there, like I'm, I'm just left to wonder if one of those rookie quarterbacks they passed on has some success, especially in a market like New York, especially with the fact that table has a little less love right now.

I just wonder if that creates an extra level of drama around the Giants this year.

See, Rob, yeah, I mean, I don't think there's any question.

There are a number of teams that um if any of these rookies have a, a level of success, particularly a guy like mccarthy who there were opportunities for teams.

So you got slid down in the draft enough that there were multiple points, some of these teams could have traded up to, to acquire him and he's going into a great situation as long as, you know, Justin Jefferson gets a contract extension and all the talent is actually on the field around him, um could facilitate a lot of success quickly and we saw, I, I mean, we, we talked about Carolina and Tepper but, you know, Frank kind of touched on it.

A big part of the consternation.

There was because there was another rookie who went behind the guy who is absolutely murdering it.

Now, do I really think jj mccarthy could replicate anything close to CJ Stroud?

No.

Do I think he could play well enough that the Giants, the Raiders, the Seahawks, uh, it was a multitude of these teams, um, could sit there and go.

Yeah.

You know, we had our shot.

We could have gotten up there and gotten this guy.

Why didn't we?

And that becomes the question in the hallway outside the owner's office.

So, um, yeah, I think, I think it's another layer in New York that, uh, I, I am curious what the runway is there for Brian Day Ball.

If, uh, they don't turn it around in some way, shape or form with Daniel Jones and at least show, um, the position could be more competent than it was last year.

The window is not great for, for Brian Day Ball.

I think the front office, I think they'll be fine.

I don't think there's the, I don't think the firings would go across the board, but I think if they struggle again this year offensively, Brian Day Ball definitely should be looking over his shoulder.