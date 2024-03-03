Giants regime ‘under real pressure’ entering pivotal 2024 season

In the first year under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants appeared to be trending in the right direction. They punched their ticket to the playoffs and even secured their first postseason victory since Super Bowl XLVI.

But things took an ugly turn in 2023 as the team finished with a 6-11 record, fell just shy of setting the all-time record for sacks allowed, and saw in-fighting spiral out of control.

That continued into the offseason as Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale saw their relationship completely deteriorate and ultimately end with a “parting of ways.”

There were also reported issues between Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, as well as other coordinators and assistant coaches.

Due to failures of the past season and the optics surrounding the regime’s relationship issues, many around the league believe 2024 could be a make-or-break season for general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll, reports Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Schoen emphasized that the Giants are in the midst of a build that will take time, but the sense around the league is that this is a pivotal year for this regime. Daboll’s overhaul of half of his staff amid strained relationships has league sources viewing him as being under real pressure to get things turned around next season.

The pressure to succeed in New York is significant enough to burst pipes as it is. The extra off-field issues only add to that and have thrust Schoen and Daboll into a precarious position.

Many believe they deserve additional time to set things right but another ugly season in 2024 will have co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch fuming. They haven’t exactly been patient over the past decade and are desperate to see the franchise return to its former glory.

The Giants not only need to win, but Daboll must avoid additional fallouts with members of his staff.

