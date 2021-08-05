Giants’ Reggie Ragland passes physical, removed from NFI list

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland has passed his physical and been removed from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Ragland had previously been placed on NFI with a hamstring injury.

Ragland, 27, was originally a second-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 NFL draft. After a year in Buffalo, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2019 and earned a ring as part of the Super Bowl LIV championship team.

In 2020, the 6-foot-2, 252-pound Ragland played for the Detroit Lions. He officially signed with the Giants in March of 2021.

In 58 career games (38 starts), Ragland has recorded 212 tackles (14 for a loss), seven QB hits, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed and one interception.

With the Giants, Ragland will compete with linebackers Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin and others for playing time alongside veteran Blake Martinez.