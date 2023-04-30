Giants to 'reconvene' with Saquon Barkley on contract talks

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter of a wild card game at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have recently held talks about a long-term contract and plan to hold conversations again soon, general manager Joe Schoen said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference discussing the team's final picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, Schoen revealed the two sides “had conversations last week” and there might be an opening to return to the negotiating table in the coming weeks.

“Yeah, we'll talk this coming week now that the draft is over,” Schoen said. “We'll reconvene and see if [an offer] makes sense or not through dialogue with his representative.”

At the NFL’s owners meetings in late March, Schoen told reporters that any offer that was on the table before the Giants placed the tag on Barkley is now off the table. "There's no outstanding offer right now," Schoen said, at the time. "Once we put the franchise tag on him, we stepped back."

On Saturday, the Giants' GM also said things are at a similar point with defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who also is seeking a long-term extension while playing on his fifth-year option.

“Same deal. Let's get through the draft,” Schoen said of Lawrence. “His representation had a lot of prospects in the draft, and we were focused on the draft in our meetings. Next week, things will calm down a little bit and we'll circle back up with everybody.”

The Giants are right against the NFL salary cap, according to Over The Cap, but Schoen said that if they “need to” there are “moves that we can make to free up cap space.”

“So yeah, we are working through some things over the next couple of weeks,” he added.

