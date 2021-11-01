Giants receivers Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard expected to play against Chiefs

Kadarius Toney solo close up vs Cowboys

The Giants should be getting two key reinforcements for their game against the Chiefs on Monday night in Kansas City.

Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard are expected to play, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, both players are technically game-time decisions and one or both may have a pregame workout to make sure they're good to go. But as of right now, the Giants expect both of them to play.



Toney returned to practice on Friday for the first time since suffering his ankle injury, joining Shepard, who had been practicing since Wednesday.

Toney has been out since re-injuring his ankle against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 17.



Shepard, who has also been out since getting hurt against the Rams, tested his injured hamstring on the field before last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers before being ruled out.

The likely returns of Toney and Shepard -- along with last week's return of Darius Slayton -- give the Giants three of their top four receivers.

While Toney and Shepard should be back, New York will have to wait a bit longer for Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, who have both been ruled out for Monday.



Barkley (ankle) and Golladay (knee) have been out since getting hurt against the Cowboys on Oct. 10 in Dallas.