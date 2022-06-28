Giants receivers excited about freedom of Brian Daboll’s offense

Under former head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, New York Giants receivers essentially had one job: to run the route that was called and nothing else.

There was little pre-snap motion and even fewer options once the ball was in the quarterback’s hands. It was robotic.

“You’re able to just win. You don’t have to run the pen-and-paper version of your route every time,” Kadarius Toney told Giants Huddle of Brian Daboll’s new offense. “It’s not set in stone, like, no matter which way the cornerback is playing you have to run that route.

“A lot of offensive coaches have the pen-and-paper mentality like you have to run it exactly like that every time. But Dabes gives us a lot of freedom, a lot of leeway to win. That’s the object of playing football — to win. He just gives that option.”

It’s clear the players are thrilled with that change, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. After years in a much more conservative and simplistic offense, Daboll’s approach opens things up.

Instead of a singular route and nothing to think about, Giants receivers now have an “overwhelming” amount of options.

“Moving parts all day long,” Sterling Shepard said. “It kind of gets overwhelming whenever you look at the motion list too. They have it broken down on our [tablets], so when you look at the motion list, it’s so many different motions that you can do. It’ll be good getting a lot of our playmakers moving around. It’s going to be tough on defenses.

“And it’s a lot of one-words, so you have to know the formation and you have to know the play concept all in one word. That’s where it gets pretty tough. Usually, you have a full play concept and they’ll read everything out to you. But this is just one word, and you have to remember it.”

Learning and implementing the new system may be like drinking from a firehose for these Giants, but they know that it’ll benefit everyone in the long run — both individually and as a team.

“It has potential for a lot of big plays, and it has some fancy plays in there as well. I think the fans will love it. We’ve just to keep doing our part and putting in work,” Shepard said.

“It just allows you to get a lot more one-on-ones and get a lot of space,” rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. “Create mismatches for the defense. They have to communicate and things like that. Whenever you’re moving and playing fast, defenses can’t communicate, and you get a lot of big plays out of that.”

In addition to the receivers, you have to imagine quarterback Daniel Jones is also thrilled with this change. It plays more to his strengths and that alone should lead to better production.

