Giants receiver Sterling Shepard placed on IR before Week 3 49ers game

49ers won't face Giants receiver Shepard after going on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another major player has been ruled out of the 49ers vs. Giants Week 3 game this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with turf toe.

Shepard, 27, is the Giants' second-leading receiver through two games this season. He has eight receptions and 76 receiving yards for the 0-2 Giants.

New York already is without star running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in a Week 2 loss. The Giants officially signed former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman on Wednesday, who could Sunday against the 49ers.

When the 49ers face the Giants on the road, it will be a matchup between two injury-filled rosters. The 49ers are expected to be without their top two running backs -- Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman -- to knee injuries, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be out with a high-ankle sprain and receiver Deebo Samuel still is on IR with a fractured foot. Plus, defensive stars Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman all will be out.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also is out with a torn ACL.

The good news is 49ers tight end George Kittle appears to be on track to return from a knee sprain, which would be huge for Garoppolo or backup QB Nick Mullens.

