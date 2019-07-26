Giants receiver Corey Coleman tears ACL New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins, left, defends New York Giants' Sterling Shepard at the NFL football team's training camp in Thursday, July 25, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. Shepard suffered a thumb fracture during practice. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- Just months after trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, the New York Giants are being hit by a rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Sterling Shepard, who was to take over from Beckham as the top wideout, broke his left thumb reaching to catch a pass on Thursday in the first practice of training camp.

The Giants announced Friday morning that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury. They said the injury also happened in practice Thursday.

Shepard's status is week to week.

