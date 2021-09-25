Are the Giants ready to turn Saquon Barkley loose against the Falcons? | SNY NFL Insider
SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains why he believes the Giants are ready to take the shackles off Saquon Barkley and make him the focal point of their offense. Vacchiano points out that the Giants increased his workload in the loss to Washington and that Barkley is the engine that makes the team's offense go, when he's healthy.