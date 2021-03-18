Giants reach two-year agreement with TE Kyle Rudolph

Breaking News:

The Giants and TE Kyle Rudolph have reached an agreement on a two-year, $16 million deal, his agency announced on Instagram on Thursday.

Rudolph spent his first 10 seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, where he racked up 4,448 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns on 453 receptions.

He's played all 16 games in a season in five of the last six years -- he played 12 in 2020 and missed the last three games of the season with a foot injury.

More to come...

