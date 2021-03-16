Giants reach long-term deal with DL Leonard Williams

Leonard Williams celebrates after sack against Bucs Tom Brady

Leonard Williams got his pay day.

The Giants' franchise tag was always a placeholder, as they looked to work out a long-term deal with Williams and that's exactly what happened. SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed the Giants and Williams agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with $45 million in guaranteed money.

With a $21 million average annual value, that's the type of top defensive lineman money Williams has been looking for since last season when the Giants first franchise tagged him. The biggest question now is what the cap hit is going to be for the 2021 season considering that money.



Before the Williams deal was done, the Giants were over the cap, according to OverTheCap.com, by about $1.45 million. But, since the signing of WR John Ross was announced right after Williams, it seems the Giants freed up space to make some other moves.

This is a move both sides wanted to make for quite some time. Williams proved his worth last season when he set a new career-high with 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in a Patrick Graham scheme that clearly favored his talents. It's the first season he's reached double-digit sacks and showed doubters he was worth that sixth overall pick back in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Giants saw that potential when they traded for Williams with the Jets, sending a third- and fourth-round pick to their counterpart for the USC product in 2019.

Now, Gettleman puts ink to paper to justify the trade, Williams gets his money and the Giants can start making some more moves this offseason.