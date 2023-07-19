Giants RB Saquon Barkley says he will have to consider sitting out 2023 NFL season

Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After failing to reach an agreement with the Giants a long-term contract before Monday afternoon's deadline, running back Saquon Barkley indicated he might have to consider sitting out for part of the upcoming season.

“My leverage is I could say, ‘F–k you’ to the Giants, I could say, ‘F–k you to my teammates,’” Barkley said during an interview on “The Money Matters Podcast" from July 11, six days before the deadline to agree to an extension.

“And be like, ‘You want me to show you my worth? You want me to show you how valuable I am to the team? I won’t show up. I won’t play a down.’ And that’s a play I could use. Anybody [who] knows me, knows that’s not something I want to do. Is it something that’s crossed my mind? I never thought I would ever do that, but now I’m at a point where I’m like, ‘Jesus, I might have to take it to this level.'

"Am I willing, am I prepared to take it to this level? I don’t know. That’s something I gotta sit down and talk to my family, talk to my team [of advisers] and strategize about this. Can’t just go off of emotions.”

He added later in the conversation, “I can try to get as much money as I can, but what really matters is winning. I know if I’m able to help bring a championship to New York, that’s going to go miles more ahead than this contract.”

But Barkley indicated he does intend to play: “If I do go on the field and prove my worth again, I’m fine with that."

In discussing an offer he received during the bye week last season, Barkley said he believed he was given an offer that the team "thought I might jump at because of my injury history," but he would "rather bet on myself.”

The 26-year-old also felt disrespected by the comparisons players the organization used for him.

“My comp was two running backs who really aren’t used in the pass-catching game, more downhill runners — great running backs,” Barkley said. “They already showed me their hand: They told me my comp, and I know their [pay]. "If that’s what you are telling me and I know what they signed for, what are we really talking about?

"...After hearing that, they tell you, ‘This is the type of player you are.’ I’m like, ‘Eh, no. I can catch the ball. I had 91 catches, the rookie record for running backs... ”

The running back said he didn't want to come off as greedy or arrogant for turning down contracts, but believes he was fair in not accepting a deal that would have less than $22.5 million in guaranteed money, which is what he would make if he played on the franchise tag for the 2023 and 2024 season.

In discussing the then-ongoing negotiations, Barkley said he "wouldn’t use the word unhappy," and quoted Giants GM Joe Schoen saying “none of this is personal, it’s business."

"You gotta know your worth. You want respect, it's a tough game, it's a physical game, especially the position I play," he said. "But when it comes to the contract negotiations you kinda get to the point where there's a market. You have other people try to dictate and tell you what your worth is and how much we should pay you.

"And you see the number and you're like 'ok, I'm not gonna accept that number.' Usually, how negotiation processes go with NFL contracts, they kinda shoot you low, you shoot something really high, not realistic that you're probably gonna get, they're like we're not gonna do that. They come here, you come there, boom boom, meet in the middle. Everyone's happy."

Barkley said that he knew when the team placed the franchise tag on him just minutes before the deadline on March 7 after agreeing to an extension with quarterback Daniel Jones, he lost a lot of leverage in his negotiations.

“I wouldn’t say I’m not happy,” he said. “Where I’m kinda like thrown off, or it just doesn’t sit right with me, is I came out publicly and said that I want to be a Giant for life. I didn’t want to hit the free-agency market. obviously, I feel like we could’ve got the job done. They have their version of it, I have my version of it. But that's probably where it is to me it doesn't sit right for me cause I came out I want to be here.

"I want nothing more, I would love to bring a Super Bowl, bring a championship to the place I was born."

